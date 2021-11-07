Loop Capital Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $200.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.17.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $167.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.03.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,507. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

