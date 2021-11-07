L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.67

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $95.67, with a volume of 432134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

