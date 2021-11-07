Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.