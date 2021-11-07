Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGRS. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.67 million and a P/E ratio of -25.69. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.97.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

