LPL Financial LLC Buys 13,304 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at $938,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 13.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE SNP opened at $48.26 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $2.4742 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.54%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.