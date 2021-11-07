LPL Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

