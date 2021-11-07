LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARES opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,525 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

