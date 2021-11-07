LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,437,000 after buying an additional 40,789 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after buying an additional 213,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $36.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

