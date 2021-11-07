Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $95.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

