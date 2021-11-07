Luxor Capital Group LP Invests $21.34 Million in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,136,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.58% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,134,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $17.99 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

