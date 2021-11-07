Luxor Capital Group LP Invests $7.27 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 332,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.18% of Option Care Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.92 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

