Luxor Capital Group LP Takes $5.06 Million Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $5,050,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $4,259,000.

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.97 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

