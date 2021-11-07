LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,446 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

