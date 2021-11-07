Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Lyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

