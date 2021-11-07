MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60 to $0.64 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.640 EPS.

MTSI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.50. 364,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,502. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 557,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,421,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 257.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

