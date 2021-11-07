Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

