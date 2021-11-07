Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,029 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,935,171 shares of company stock valued at $425,607,783 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

