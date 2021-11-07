Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,410 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

