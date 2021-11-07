Magna International Inc. (MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 3rd

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
TSE:MG opened at C$103.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.39. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$73.24 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The stock has a market cap of C$31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42.
Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 8.8599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.