Magna International Inc. (MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 3rd

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

TSE:MG opened at C$103.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.39. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$73.24 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The stock has a market cap of C$31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 8.8599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.25.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

