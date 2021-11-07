Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 50,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,397,525 shares.The stock last traded at $82.68 and had previously closed at $83.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $82,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magna International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 57.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,429,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

