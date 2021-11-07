MakiSwap Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and $1.11 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00080509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00085548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.20 or 0.99938256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.63 or 0.07152614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021249 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

