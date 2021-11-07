Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. 129,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,632. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

