Man Group plc Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2,255.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,187 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OXY stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

