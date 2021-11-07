Man Group plc Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,013 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.93% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

