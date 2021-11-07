Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Medifast were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

MED stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.89 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average is $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

