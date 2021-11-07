Man Group plc Purchases 38,283 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PPG Industries by 94.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

