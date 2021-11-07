Man Group plc Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,771 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Vertiv stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

