Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

