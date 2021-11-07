Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MFI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE MFI opened at C$31.66 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$23.56 and a 12 month high of C$31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.60.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

