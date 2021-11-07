Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marcus & Millichap stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

