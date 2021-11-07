Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 27,519 EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

In other EMCORE news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.