Marshall Wace LLP Invests $262,000 in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 328,548 shares of company stock worth $871,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

