Marshall Wace LLP Invests $278,000 in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

