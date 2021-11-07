Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178,609 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BOX were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.29. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

