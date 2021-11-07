Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,317 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Tidewater worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 12.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 58.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDW opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.68. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $89.95 million during the quarter.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

