Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

