Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 6,100 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 338.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.23 and a 1 year high of $113.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

