Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $169,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.