Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $267,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447,626 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

