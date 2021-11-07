Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $224.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

