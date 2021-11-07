Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

