Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New $144,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $287.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.14. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

