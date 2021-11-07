Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 567 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

