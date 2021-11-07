MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $539.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

