Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.