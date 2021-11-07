MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $937,184.36 and $58,167.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,972.74 or 0.99987163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00054556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.00551576 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.00301537 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.60 or 0.00167133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014780 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001411 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001908 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

