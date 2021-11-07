Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,174 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

