McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.18. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $254.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

