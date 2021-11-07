Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.