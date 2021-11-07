MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of NYSE MD opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.
In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
