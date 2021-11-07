MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

